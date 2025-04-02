PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Seamus Power returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, held April 3-6. Power will look to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $9.5 million purse.

    Latest odds for Power at the Valero Texas Open.

    Power's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-77+6
    2019MC69-77+2

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT870-72-70-66-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2469-73-74-70-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3671-67-69-70-716.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1769-71-68-69-1160.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicW/D76+4--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2372-68-70-65-9--

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for eighth with a score of 6-under.
    • Power has an average of 0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged 0.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.0310.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.073-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2810.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.2590.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.1260.363

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.031 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power is sporting a 0.073 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power is delivering a -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • Power has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 79th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW