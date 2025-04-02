Seamus Power betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Seamus Power returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, held April 3-6. Power will look to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $9.5 million purse.
Power's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|2019
|MC
|69-77
|+2
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-72-70-66
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|69-73-74-70
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|16.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T23
|72-68-70-65
|-9
|--
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for eighth with a score of 6-under.
- Power has an average of 0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.031
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.073
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.281
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.259
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.126
|0.363
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.031 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power is sporting a 0.073 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power is delivering a -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Power has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 79th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
