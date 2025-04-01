Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Emiliano Grillo returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. The Argentine will look to improve on his previous performance at this event as he competes in the final tournament before the Masters.
Grillo's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T53
|70-72-72-74
|E
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 53rd after posting an even-par score.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-67-69-70
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|67
|68-70-85-72
|+7
|7.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T65
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|3.800
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|76
|71-69-73-75
|+4
|2.400
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|76-66-70
|-4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|68-69-66-67
|-18
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 18-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged -0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.025
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.509
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|182
|-0.704
|-0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.427
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.761
|-0.047
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.025 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo is sporting a -0.509 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 62.50 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 18.65% of the time.
- Grillo has accumulated 59 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 145th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
