5H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Emiliano Grillo returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. The Argentine will look to improve on his previous performance at this event as he competes in the final tournament before the Masters.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Valero Texas Open.

    Grillo's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5370-72-72-74E

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 53rd after posting an even-par score.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-67-69-70-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2271-68-70-72-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6768-70-85-72+77.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6569-69-71-72-33.800
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open7671-69-73-75+42.400
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D78+6--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC76-66-70-4--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1168-69-66-67-18--

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 18-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged -0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.0250.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.509-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green182-0.704-0.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4270.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.761-0.047

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.025 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo is sporting a -0.509 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 62.50 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 18.65% of the time.
    • Grillo has accumulated 59 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 145th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

