4H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Greyson Sigg will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Valero Texas Open.

    Sigg's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-76+5
    2023MC73-72+1
    2022T4173-70-71-70-4
    2021T5973-72-70-74+1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 41st at 4-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Sigg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6467-69-70-76-24.200
    Feb. 23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1770-65-69-68-1244.000
    Feb. 9WM Phoenix OpenT3273-65-68-70-822.875
    Jan. 25Farmers Insurance OpenT969-73-70-74-267.833
    Jan. 19The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--
    Jan. 12Sony Open in HawaiiT7067-70-72-69-22.950
    Nov. 24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
    • Sigg has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.739 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1840.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3920.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.060-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.482-0.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.034-0.196

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.184 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg has sported a 0.392 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 66.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 19.73% of the time.
    • Sigg has accumulated 142 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 101st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

