Greyson Sigg betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Greyson Sigg will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Sigg's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2022
|T41
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|2021
|T59
|73-72-70-74
|+1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 41st at 4-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Sigg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|4.200
|Feb. 23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|70-65-69-68
|-12
|44.000
|Feb. 9
|WM Phoenix Open
|T32
|73-65-68-70
|-8
|22.875
|Jan. 25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|69-73-70-74
|-2
|67.833
|Jan. 19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
|Jan. 12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T70
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|2.950
|Nov. 24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
- Sigg has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.739 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.184
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.392
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.060
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.482
|-0.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.034
|-0.196
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.184 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg has sported a 0.392 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 66.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 19.73% of the time.
- Sigg has accumulated 142 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 101st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
