Rickie Fowler betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Rickie Fowler returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Fowler's best finish at this event in recent years came in 2023 when he tied for 10th place.
Fowler's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|2023
|T10
|71-72-71-66
|-8
|2022
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|2021
|T17
|76-68-69-70
|-5
|2019
|T17
|68-68-73-69
|-10
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for 10th at 8-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|71
|68-71-82-79
|+12
|6.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|64-68-68-72
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|77-69-70-74
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|68-69-72-73
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T21
|69-62-71-71
|-15
|36.625
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|68-64-67-64
|-17
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T23
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T16
|69-67-67-68
|-17
|--
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.190
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.145
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|169
|-0.397
|-0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.158
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.509
|-0.410
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.190 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a -0.145 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 66.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
- Fowler has accumulated 122 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 111th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
