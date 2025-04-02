PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Rickie Fowler returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Fowler's best finish at this event in recent years came in 2023 when he tied for 10th place.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Valero Texas Open.

    Fowler's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-72+4
    2023T1071-72-71-66-8
    2022MC72-74+2
    2021T1776-68-69-70-5
    2019T1768-68-73-69-10

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for 10th at 8-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5269-68-69-69-56.125
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship7168-71-82-79+126.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1864-68-68-72-1243.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3977-69-70-74+219.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenW/D74+3--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5368-69-72-73-610.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2169-62-71-71-1536.625
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP468-64-67-64-17--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT2366-68-69-68-13--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1669-67-67-68-17--

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1900.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.145-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green169-0.397-0.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.158-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.509-0.410

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.190 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a -0.145 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 66.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
    • Fowler has accumulated 122 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 111th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

