Camilo Villegas betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.471 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a -0.006 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.