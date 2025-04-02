Camilo Villegas betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Camilo Villegas returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, which runs April 3-6. He'll be looking to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Villegas' recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|E
|2021
|T17
|64-76-71-72
|-5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Villegas' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 5-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Villegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|73-71-73-73
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|66-76-75-74
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T44
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|10.600
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T7
|72-62-69-66
|-19
|82.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.595 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.471
|-0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.006
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.242
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.050
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.185
|-0.597
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.471 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a -0.006 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
- Villegas has accumulated 107 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 122nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.