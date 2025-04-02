PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Camilo Villegas returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, which runs April 3-6. He'll be looking to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Valero Texas Open.

    Villegas' recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-76+3
    2022MC72-72E
    2021T1764-76-71-72-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Villegas' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 5-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Villegas' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7073-71-73-73+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5466-76-75-74+311.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-68-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC66-72-4--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4466-70-71-71-610.600
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT772-62-69-66-1982.500
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC73-71+2--

    Villegas' recent performances

    • Villegas has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
    • Villegas has an average of -0.595 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has averaged -0.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.471-0.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.006-0.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.2420.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0500.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.185-0.597

    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.471 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a -0.006 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
    • Villegas has accumulated 107 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 122nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW