Lanto Griffin betting profile: Valero Texas Open
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Lanto Griffin hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Griffin looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has consistently made the cut but struggled to contend.
Griffin's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|2023
|T15
|73-70-69-69
|-7
|2022
|T53
|75-66-73-72
|-2
|2021
|T34
|75-71-69-71
|-2
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting an even-par score.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for 15th at 7-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|67-69-73-74
|-5
|1.680
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|70-65-72-66
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|66-72-73-75
|-2
|67.833
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|71-67-66-71
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T68
|68-72-72-73
|+3
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.304 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.226
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.076
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|175
|-0.474
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.119
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.444
|-0.304
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.226 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a -0.076 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 119 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 112th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.