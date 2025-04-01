PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Lanto Griffin hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Lanto Griffin hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Griffin looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has consistently made the cut but struggled to contend.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Valero Texas Open.

    Griffin's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5175-70-76-67E
    2023T1573-70-69-69-7
    2022T5375-66-73-72-2
    2021T3475-71-69-71-2

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting an even-par score.
    • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for 15th at 7-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-70+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7267-69-73-74-51.680
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2570-65-72-66-1131.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT966-72-73-75-267.833
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3471-67-66-71-1318.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT6868-72-72-73+3--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged -0.304 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2260.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.076-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green175-0.474-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.119-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.444-0.304

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.226 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a -0.076 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 119 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 112th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW