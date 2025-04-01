Lanto Griffin betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.226 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a -0.076 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.