5H AGO

Paul Waring betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Paul Waring will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks Waring's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Waring at the Valero Texas Open.

    • This is Waring's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Waring's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC77-70+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipW/D72E--

    Waring's recent performances

    • Waring's best finish in his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with a score of 1-under.
    • He has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Waring has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Waring's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.4820.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.609-1.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.813-0.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.280-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.184-2.363

    Waring's advanced stats and rankings

    • Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.609 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Waring has sported a -0.813 mark this season.
    • On the greens, Waring has delivered a -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.13 Putts Per Round.
    • Waring's average Driving Distance this season is 302.8 yards, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 58.33%.
    • He has broken par 20.14 percent of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

