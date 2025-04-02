Paul Waring betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Paul Waring will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks Waring's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Waring's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Waring's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
Waring's recent performances
- Waring's best finish in his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with a score of 1-under.
- He has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Waring's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.482
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.609
|-1.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.813
|-0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.280
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.184
|-2.363
Waring's advanced stats and rankings
- Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.609 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Waring has sported a -0.813 mark this season.
- On the greens, Waring has delivered a -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.13 Putts Per Round.
- Waring's average Driving Distance this season is 302.8 yards, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 58.33%.
- He has broken par 20.14 percent of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.