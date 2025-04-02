PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Patton Kizzire returns to compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, scheduled for April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). In his most recent appearance at this event in 2023, Kizzire finished tied for 64th with a score of 6-over par.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Valero Texas Open.

    Kizzire's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6473-70-74-77+6
    2022MC71-76+3
    2021T971-74-70-65-8

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 8-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-67-70-7--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4070-69-67-72-1419.125
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT6671-69-73-70+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 40th at The Sentry, where he finished with a score of 14-under.
    • Kizzire has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five starts.
    • He has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
    • Kizzire has averaged -0.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five starts.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.1450.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.495-1.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.3530.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.3500.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.637-0.773

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.145 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.495 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 24.27 percent of the time.
    • Kizzire has accumulated 19 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 180th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

