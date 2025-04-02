Patton Kizzire betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Patton Kizzire returns to compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, scheduled for April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). In his most recent appearance at this event in 2023, Kizzire finished tied for 64th with a score of 6-over par.
Kizzire's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T64
|73-70-74-77
|+6
|2022
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|2021
|T9
|71-74-70-65
|-8
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 8-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T40
|70-69-67-72
|-14
|19.125
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T66
|71-69-73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 40th at The Sentry, where he finished with a score of 14-under.
- Kizzire has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five starts.
- He has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five starts.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.145
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.495
|-1.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.353
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.350
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.637
|-0.773
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.145 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.495 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 24.27 percent of the time.
- Kizzire has accumulated 19 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 180th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
