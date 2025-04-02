PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Patrick Rodgers returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Rodgers looks to improve on his fifth-place finish in 2023, his best result at this event in recent years.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Valero Texas Open.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD78-
    2023566-67-71-73-11
    2022T5870-71-71-75-1
    2021MC75-73+4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he withdrew after shooting a first-round 78.
    • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fifth at 11-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5270-67-67-71-56.125
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2274-74-70-70E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1867-69-66-70-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2567-68-66-72-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT369-71-68-71-9337.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-71+5--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2270-66-75-67-1038.273
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5671-71-76-76+65.200
    Jan. 19, 2025The American Express7072-67-68-75-63.000

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for third with a score of 9-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged 0.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.076-0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.233-0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1930.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0740.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.1090.433

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.233 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
    • Rodgers has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 33rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

