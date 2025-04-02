Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Patrick Rodgers returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Rodgers looks to improve on his fifth-place finish in 2023, his best result at this event in recent years.
Rodgers' recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|78
|-
|2023
|5
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|2022
|T58
|70-71-71-75
|-1
|2021
|MC
|75-73
|+4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he withdrew after shooting a first-round 78.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fifth at 11-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|70-67-67-71
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|74-74-70-70
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|67-69-66-70
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|67-68-66-72
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T3
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|337.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|70-66-75-67
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|71-71-76-76
|+6
|5.200
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|70
|72-67-68-75
|-6
|3.000
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for third with a score of 9-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.076
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.233
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.193
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.074
|0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.109
|0.433
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.233 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 65.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 33rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
