Tim Widing betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Tim Widing is set to compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open from April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This will be Widing's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This will be Widing's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Widing's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|72-67-69-69
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-72
|-7
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T41
|71-68-76-73
|+8
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
Widing's recent performances
- Widing's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at the U.S. Open, where he finished with a score of 8-over.
- He has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Widing has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.583 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.084
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.127
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.283
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.912
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.407
|-0.583
Widing's advanced stats and rankings
- Widing's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.084 ranks 120th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Widing sports a -0.127 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Widing has delivered a -0.912 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 178th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Widing has accumulated 6 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 199th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
