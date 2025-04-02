PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tim Widing betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Tim Widing is set to compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open from April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This will be Widing's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Widing at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This will be Widing's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Widing's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-77+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4572-67-69-69-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-78+9--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-67-72-7--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiW/D74+4--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT4171-68-76-73+8--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC70-73+1--

    Widing's recent performances

    • Widing's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at the U.S. Open, where he finished with a score of 8-over.
    • He has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Widing has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.583 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Widing's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.0840.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.127-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.283-0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.912-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.407-0.583

    Widing's advanced stats and rankings

    • Widing's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.084 ranks 120th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Widing sports a -0.127 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Widing has delivered a -0.912 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 178th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Widing has accumulated 6 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 199th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

