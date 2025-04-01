PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Keith Mitchell returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. He'll look to improve on his tie for 14th place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Valero Texas Open.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1475-69-70-69-5
    2021T1772-69-71-71-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1865-68-66-71-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5467-73-74-72+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4264-70-71-71-811.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2568-66-72-69-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3371-69-70-69-924.214
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2166-68-68-71-1536.625
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3070-67-69-65-923.714
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC67-78+3--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 10-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6910.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1980.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.136-0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.088-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6640.571

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has posted a strong Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.691, ranking fifth on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mitchell has a 0.198 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR this season. He ranks fifth with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 24.26% of the time.
    • Mitchell has accumulated 175 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

