Matt Kuchar betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Matt Kuchar returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Kuchar tied for third in this event in 2023, finishing at 13-under par.
Kuchar's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|2023
|T3
|68-70-69-68
|-13
|2022
|T2
|67-69-72-69
|-11
|2021
|T12
|70-70-70-71
|-7
|2019
|T7
|69-71-67-69
|-12
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for third at 13-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|71-71-73-73
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|67-69-68-74
|-6
|5.400
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|10.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|67-68-67-68
|-10
|35.833
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T30
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T37
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T14
|67-66-67-69
|-15
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he tied for 14th with a score of 15-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 0.125 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.163
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.335
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.226
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.412
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.140
|0.125
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.412 ranks 28th on TOUR this season. Additionally, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar is 44th on TOUR with an average of 0.226.
- Kuchar has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.58%, ranking 153rd on TOUR this season.
- His Driving Distance average of 284.2 yards places him 179th on TOUR.
- Kuchar has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 138th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
