4H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matt Kuchar returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Kuchar tied for third in this event in 2023, finishing at 13-under par.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Valero Texas Open.

    Kuchar's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-74+3
    2023T368-70-69-68-13
    2022T267-69-72-69-11
    2021T1270-70-70-71-7
    2019T769-71-67-69-12

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for third at 13-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4271-71-73-73E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5667-69-68-74-65.400
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4371-66-67-72-1210.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2167-68-67-68-1035.833
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3070-67-68-71-12--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT3768-69-69-68-6--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT1467-66-67-69-15--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he tied for 14th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has averaged 0.125 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.163-0.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.335-0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.2260.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.4120.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.1400.125

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.412 ranks 28th on TOUR this season. Additionally, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar is 44th on TOUR with an average of 0.226.
    • Kuchar has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.58%, ranking 153rd on TOUR this season.
    • His Driving Distance average of 284.2 yards places him 179th on TOUR.
    • Kuchar has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 138th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

