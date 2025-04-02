Matt Kuchar betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he tied for 14th with a score of 15-under.

Kuchar has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.