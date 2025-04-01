PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Brice Garnett will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Valero Texas Open.

    Garnett's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6071-72-74-74+3
    2022MC71-73E
    2021MC72-75+3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4070-67-68-71-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1166-67-69-69-1358.714
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6770-69-71-73-13.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3469-69-69-68-1318.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3066-67-71-67-923.714
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4869-71-69-72-1113.583
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has averaged -0.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1090.001-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.203-0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.2300.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0440.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.072-0.092

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.02%, ranking eighth on TOUR this season.
    • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.230 ranks 42nd on TOUR in 2025.
    • Garnett has accumulated 126 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, placing him 107th in that category.
    • In terms of Bogey Avoidance, Garnett ranks second on TOUR with a rate of 10.71%.
    • His Par Breakers percentage of 21.83% ranks 109th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW