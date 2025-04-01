Brice Garnett betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Brice Garnett will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances in this tournament.
Garnett's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T60
|71-72-74-74
|+3
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2021
|MC
|72-75
|+3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T67
|70-69-71-73
|-1
|3.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|69-69-69-68
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T30
|66-67-71-67
|-9
|23.714
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T48
|69-71-69-72
|-11
|13.583
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -0.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|0.001
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.203
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.230
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.044
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.072
|-0.092
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.02%, ranking eighth on TOUR this season.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.230 ranks 42nd on TOUR in 2025.
- Garnett has accumulated 126 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, placing him 107th in that category.
- In terms of Bogey Avoidance, Garnett ranks second on TOUR with a rate of 10.71%.
- His Par Breakers percentage of 21.83% ranks 109th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.