Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Niklas Norgaard tees off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks Norgaard's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Norgaard's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Norgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|12.133
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|67-70-69-67
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|70-67-70-68
|-9
|17.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T15
|66-67-70-65
|-12
|--
Norgaard's recent performances
- Norgaard has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 12-under.
- Norgaard has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norgaard has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.291
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.228
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|170
|-0.400
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.190
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.308
|0.095
Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Norgaard's average Driving Distance of 316.2 yards ranks second on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Norgaard sports a 0.228 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11.
- Norgaard ranks 11th on TOUR by breaking par 25.93% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated 60 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 144th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
