5H AGO

Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Niklas Norgaard tees off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks Norgaard's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Norgaard at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Norgaard's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Norgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3467-72-67-69-1312.133
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2567-70-69-67-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3470-67-70-68-917.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-78+4--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT1566-67-70-65-12--

    Norgaard's recent performances

    • Norgaard has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 12-under.
    • Norgaard has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norgaard has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.2910.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2280.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170-0.400-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1900.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3080.095

    Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norgaard's average Driving Distance of 316.2 yards ranks second on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Norgaard sports a 0.228 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11.
    • Norgaard ranks 11th on TOUR by breaking par 25.93% of the time this season.
    • He has accumulated 60 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 144th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

