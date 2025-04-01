PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ludvig Åberg returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. The Swedish golfer will look to improve on his T14 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the Valero Texas Open.

    Åberg's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1472-71-67-73-5
    2022MC78-73+7

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2272-71-77-68E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational174-66-70-66-12700.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmW/D77+5--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4263-75-74-79+311.750
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT569-70-65-64-24266.667
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1773-64-71-64-10--
    Sept. 1, 2024TOUR Championship1671-68-68-70-12--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT272-63-71-71-11--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4071-68-70-68-3--

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.686 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 0.719 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5600.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.0330.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.208-0.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0020.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3180.719

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.560 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a -0.033 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 27.19% of the time.
    • Åberg has accumulated 1,018 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

