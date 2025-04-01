Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Ludvig Åberg returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. The Swedish golfer will look to improve on his T14 finish from last year's tournament.
Åberg's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|2022
|MC
|78-73
|+7
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|72-71-77-68
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|74-66-70-66
|-12
|700.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|63-75-74-79
|+3
|11.750
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T5
|69-70-65-64
|-24
|266.667
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T17
|73-64-71-64
|-10
|--
|Sept. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|16
|71-68-68-70
|-12
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T2
|72-63-71-71
|-11
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T40
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|--
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.686 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 0.719 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.560
|0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.033
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.208
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.002
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.318
|0.719
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.560 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a -0.033 mark that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 27.19% of the time.
- Åberg has accumulated 1,018 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
