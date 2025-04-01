Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Åberg has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

Åberg has an average of 0.686 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.