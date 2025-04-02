PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jesper Svensson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Jesper Svensson will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Svensson's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2767-69-63-72-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6471-73-73-71+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-70-72-74E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3264-67-72-71-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4968-66-72-71-77.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6370-70-73-68-34.200
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-67-75-6--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1067-67-68-66-1263.667
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC72-81+11--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.771 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged 0.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4360.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.384-0.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.047-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.5580.771
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6570.478

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson's average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks ninth on TOUR this season.
    • He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.48%, ranking 137th on TOUR.
    • Svensson's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.558 ranks 14th on TOUR, while his Putts Per Round average of 27.97 is 12th best.
    • He ranks 10th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting 26.43% of his holes into birdies or better.
    • Svensson has accumulated 148 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 97th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

