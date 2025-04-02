Jesper Svensson betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Jesper Svensson will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Svensson's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|67-69-63-72
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-73-73-71
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-70-72-74
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|64-67-72-71
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|68-66-72-71
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T63
|70-70-73-68
|-3
|4.200
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-75
|-6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T10
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|63.667
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+11
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.771 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.436
|0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.384
|-0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.047
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.558
|0.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.657
|0.478
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson's average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks ninth on TOUR this season.
- He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.48%, ranking 137th on TOUR.
- Svensson's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.558 ranks 14th on TOUR, while his Putts Per Round average of 27.97 is 12th best.
- He ranks 10th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting 26.43% of his holes into birdies or better.
- Svensson has accumulated 148 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 97th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.