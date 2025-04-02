Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Valero Texas Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. The South African golfer looks to improve upon his recent performances in this event.
van Rooyen's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2021
|T14
|71-68-72-71
|-6
At the Valero Texas Open
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 6-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|77.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|69-68-68-74
|-5
|4.900
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|67-77-68-68
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-80
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-70
|-3
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T30
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|23.714
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T64
|68-71-71-75
|-3
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T46
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|--
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- van Rooyen has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has averaged 0.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.194
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.258
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.229
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.106
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.118
|0.130
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sports a 0.258 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 70.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 25.78% of the time.
- van Rooyen has accumulated 124 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 109th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
