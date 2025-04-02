PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Jimmy Walker betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Jimmy Walker betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Jimmy Walker returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) from April 3-6, 2025. Walker looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to find consistent form.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Valero Texas Open.

    Walker's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-74+4
    2023T2270-70-73-69-6
    2022MC78-70+4
    2021T5972-72-70-75+1
    2019T3070-69-69-73-7

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Walker's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Walker's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at 6-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-76+13--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-69-4--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    May 26, 2024Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-72-1--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5069-70-71-72-64.667
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-75+13--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 50th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 6-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.458 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.963 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged -3.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.858-0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.712-0.802
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--2.233-0.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.543-0.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--7.347-3.085

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.858 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 293.9 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker is sporting a -2.712 mark. He has a 56.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker has delivered a -1.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he is breaking par 15.28% of the time.
    • Walker's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 26.39% for the current season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

