Jimmy Walker betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Jimmy Walker returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) from April 3-6, 2025. Walker looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to find consistent form.
Walker's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2023
|T22
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|2022
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|2021
|T59
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|2019
|T30
|70-69-69-73
|-7
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Walker's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at 6-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|May 26, 2024
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T50
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|4.667
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 50th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 6-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.458 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.963 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -3.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.858
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.712
|-0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-2.233
|-0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.543
|-0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-7.347
|-3.085
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.858 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 293.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker is sporting a -2.712 mark. He has a 56.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker has delivered a -1.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he is breaking par 15.28% of the time.
- Walker's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 26.39% for the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
