4H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: Charley Hoffman of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Charley Hoffman returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, an event where he has found success in the past. The tournament runs from April 3-6, with Hoffman looking to improve on his previous performances at this familiar venue.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the Valero Texas Open.

    Hoffman's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6972-70-77-71+2
    2023T2273-69-71-69-6
    2022MC72-74+2
    2021275-66-65-66-16
    2019271-68-64-67-18

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2021 and 2019, when he finished second at 16-under and 18-under respectively.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hoffman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5474-65-79-73+311.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2565-69-71-68-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT2570-75-71-72E31.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT565-63-69-71-20105.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5971-65-68-71-54.700
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3071-68-67-70-12--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT6570-71-69-71+1--

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 20-under.
    • Hoffman has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has averaged -0.438 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.207-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4610.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.048-0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.775-0.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.059-0.438

    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sports a 0.461 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 67.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 22.22 percent of the time.
    • Hoffman has accumulated 187 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 81st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

