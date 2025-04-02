Charley Hoffman betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sports a 0.461 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 67.86% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 22.22 percent of the time.