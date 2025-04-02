Charley Hoffman betting profile: Valero Texas Open
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: Charley Hoffman of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, an event where he has found success in the past. The tournament runs from April 3-6, with Hoffman looking to improve on his previous performances at this familiar venue.
Hoffman's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|2023
|T22
|73-69-71-69
|-6
|2022
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|2021
|2
|75-66-65-66
|-16
|2019
|2
|71-68-64-67
|-18
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2021 and 2019, when he finished second at 16-under and 18-under respectively.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|74-65-79-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|65-69-71-68
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T25
|70-75-71-72
|E
|31.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T5
|65-63-69-71
|-20
|105.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T59
|71-65-68-71
|-5
|4.700
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T30
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T65
|70-71-69-71
|+1
|--
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 20-under.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has averaged -0.438 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.207
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.461
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.048
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.775
|-0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.059
|-0.438
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sports a 0.461 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 67.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 22.22 percent of the time.
- Hoffman has accumulated 187 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 81st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
