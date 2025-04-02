PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Trey Mullinax betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Trey Mullinax of the United States hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Trey Mullinax of the United States hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Trey Mullinax returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. The tournament offers a purse of $9,500,000 as players compete on the Oaks Course.

    Latest odds for Mullinax at the Valero Texas Open.

    Mullinax's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC78-72+6
    2022MC72-72E
    20197671-72-74+1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Mullinax's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3966-66-67-74-713.563
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6168-73-80-73+67.875
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1670-67-68-68-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-67+2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-71E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3269-69-69-69-822.875
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-76+4--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1868-71-67-66-1647.000
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC73-71+2--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-68E--

    Mullinax's recent performances

    • Mullinax has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Mullinax has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has averaged -0.661 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1890.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.078-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.076-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.041-0.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.076-0.661

    Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.189 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sports a -0.078 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.86% of the time.
    • Mullinax has accumulated 118 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 113th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW