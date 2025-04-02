Trey Mullinax betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.189 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sports a -0.078 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.86% of the time.