Trey Mullinax betting profile: Valero Texas Open
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Trey Mullinax of the United States hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Trey Mullinax returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. The tournament offers a purse of $9,500,000 as players compete on the Oaks Course.
Mullinax's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|E
|2019
|76
|71-72-74
|+1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Mullinax's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|66-66-67-74
|-7
|13.563
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|68-73-80-73
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-67
|+2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T32
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|22.875
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T18
|68-71-67-66
|-16
|47.000
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
Mullinax's recent performances
- Mullinax has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Mullinax has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mullinax has averaged -0.661 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.189
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.078
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.076
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.041
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.076
|-0.661
Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings
- Mullinax has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.189 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sports a -0.078 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mullinax has delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.86% of the time.
- Mullinax has accumulated 118 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 113th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
