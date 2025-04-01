Doug Ghim betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.069 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.460 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ghim is delivering a -1.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 180th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.19% of the time.