Doug Ghim betting profile: Valero Texas Open
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Doug Ghim of the United States hits his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Ghim looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Ghim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2022
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2021
|T44
|74-72-72-69
|-1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 44th at 1-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|71-71-72-73
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|68-63-68-72
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|7.288
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|68
|73-70-75-69
|-1
|6.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T21
|68-64-71-70
|-15
|36.625
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T72
|68-68-73-71
|E
|2.650
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T42
|72-69-69-66
|-6
|--
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.052 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.069
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.460
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.193
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-1.068
|-0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.346
|0.052
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.069 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.460 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim is delivering a -1.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 180th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.19% of the time.
- Ghim has accumulated 117 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 114th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
