5H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Doug Ghim of the United States hits his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Ghim looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Valero Texas Open.

    Ghim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-76+3
    2023MC73-73+2
    2022MC73-73+2
    2021T4474-72-72-69-1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 44th at 1-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5771-71-72-73+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1168-63-68-72-1358.714
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4969-70-71-69-57.288
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6873-70-75-69-16.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2168-64-71-70-1536.625
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT7268-68-73-71E2.650
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT4272-69-69-66-6--

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged 0.052 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0690.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4600.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1930.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-1.068-0.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.3460.052

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.069 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.460 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim is delivering a -1.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 180th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.19% of the time.
    • Ghim has accumulated 117 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 114th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

