Mason Andersen betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Mason Andersen of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Mason Andersen will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Andersen's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Andersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|70-65-67-75
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-72-77-69
|+6
|2.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-68-71
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T65
|68-68-74-71
|-3
|3.800
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-68
|-3
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+14
|--
Andersen's recent performances
- Andersen had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
- Andersen has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen has averaged -0.859 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.508
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.585
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.180
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.090
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.003
|-0.859
Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.508 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen is sporting a -0.585 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 181st with a 59.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Andersen has delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 19.78% of the time.
- Andersen has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 168th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.