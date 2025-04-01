PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Mason Andersen betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Mason Andersen of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Mason Andersen of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Mason Andersen will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Andersen at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Andersen's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Andersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6170-65-67-75-34.600
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-72-77-69+62.750
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-68-68-71-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-73+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6568-68-74-71-33.800
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-73-68-3--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC76-80+14--

    Andersen's recent performances

    • Andersen had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
    • Andersen has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Andersen has averaged -0.859 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.508-0.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.585-0.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1800.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.090-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.003-0.859

    Andersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.508 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen is sporting a -0.585 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 181st with a 59.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Andersen has delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 19.78% of the time.
    • Andersen has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 168th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW