Mason Andersen betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.508 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen is sporting a -0.585 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 181st with a 59.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Andersen has delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 19.78% of the time.