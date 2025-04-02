Mac Meissner betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Mac Meissner returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, which runs April 3-6. He'll look to improve on his tie for 10th place finish from last year's tournament.
Meissner's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|2021
|MC
|77-74
|+7
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|66-69-68-70
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|74-69-70-75
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T52
|69-76-73-75
|+5
|6.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T68
|71-69-67-74
|-7
|3.300
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|35.833
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T27
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.471
|-0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.316
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.476
|0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.233
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.088
|-0.122
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.471 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.316 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 61.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Meissner has accumulated 103 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 125th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
