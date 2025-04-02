PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Mac Meissner returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, which runs April 3-6. He'll look to improve on his tie for 10th place finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Valero Texas Open.

    Meissner's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1072-73-68-69-6
    2021MC77-74+7

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3966-69-68-70-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2870-70-74-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4274-69-70-75E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-73E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5269-76-73-75+56.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT6871-69-67-74-73.300
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2167-67-68-68-1035.833
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT2769-69-67-67-8--

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
    • He has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.471-0.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.3160.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4760.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.233-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.088-0.122

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.471 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.316 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 61.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Meissner has accumulated 103 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 125th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

