Mac Meissner betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.471 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.316 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 61.85% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.