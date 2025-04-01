PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    David Lipsky returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. His previous appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tie for 58th place.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Valero Texas Open.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5871-74-74-70+1
    2022MC78-72+6

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5770-71-75-71+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open7867-71-75-75E1.369
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT7672-66-72-77+32.350
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D76+4--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-72-69-3--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT4568-68-70-67-79.250

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he tied for 45th with a score of 7-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.465 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged -0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.373-0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.134-0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.0670.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.708-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.881-0.445

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.373 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.2 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky is sporting a 0.134 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Lipsky has delivered a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has a -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93.
    • Lipsky ranks 175th in Par Breakers at 18.25% and 149th in Bogey Avoidance at 17.06%.
    • He has accumulated 18 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 181st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

