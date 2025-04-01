David Lipsky betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Lipsky's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he tied for 45th with a score of 7-under.

Lipsky has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.465 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.