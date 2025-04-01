David Lipsky betting profile: Valero Texas Open
David Lipsky returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. His previous appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tie for 58th place.
Lipsky's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|2022
|MC
|78-72
|+6
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|70-71-75-71
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|78
|67-71-75-75
|E
|1.369
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T76
|72-66-72-77
|+3
|2.350
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-69
|-3
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T45
|68-68-70-67
|-7
|9.250
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he tied for 45th with a score of 7-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.465 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.373
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.134
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.067
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.708
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.881
|-0.445
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.373 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.2 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky is sporting a 0.134 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Lipsky has delivered a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Lipsky has a -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93.
- Lipsky ranks 175th in Par Breakers at 18.25% and 149th in Bogey Avoidance at 17.06%.
- He has accumulated 18 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 181st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
