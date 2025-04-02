Trevor Cone betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Trevor Cone will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open from April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This tournament marks his second appearance at the event in recent years.
Cone's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-74
|+1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Cone's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Cone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|71-66-71-67
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|3.646
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-82
|+9
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
Cone's recent performances
- Cone's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 52nd at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
- He has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has an average of -0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.365 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.518
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.366
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.081
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-1.170
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|182
|-2.134
|-1.365
Cone's advanced stats and rankings
- Cone's average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 40th on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Cone is hitting 65.20% which ranks 126th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Cone has a Putts Per Round average of 30.05, ranking 180th on TOUR.
- Cone's Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.18% ranks 180th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, placing him 194th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
