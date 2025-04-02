PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Trevor Cone betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Trevor Cone will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open from April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This tournament marks his second appearance at the event in recent years.

    Latest odds for Cone at the Valero Texas Open.

    Cone's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-74+1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Cone's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Cone's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5271-66-71-67-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5468-70-72-68-103.646
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-75+4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-82+9--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-75-73-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--

    Cone's recent performances

    • Cone's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 52nd at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
    • He has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cone has an average of -0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.365 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cone's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.518-0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.366-0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.081-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting182-1.170-0.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Total182-2.134-1.365

    Cone's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cone's average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 40th on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Cone is hitting 65.20% which ranks 126th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Cone has a Putts Per Round average of 30.05, ranking 180th on TOUR.
    • Cone's Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.18% ranks 180th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, placing him 194th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

