PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Paul Peterson will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks Peterson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Peterson at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Peterson's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1267-70-67-68-1632.250
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D75+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC76-70-66-4--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1064-67-70-67-1263.667
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT2570-66-68-69-9

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
    • Peterson has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has averaged -0.583 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.278-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.471-0.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.2430.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.035-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.470-0.583

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.2 yards ranks 183rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a -0.471 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Peterson has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 127th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW