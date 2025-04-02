Paul Peterson betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Paul Peterson will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks Peterson's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Peterson's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|67-70-67-68
|-16
|32.250
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|76-70-66
|-4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T10
|64-67-70-67
|-12
|63.667
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|70-66-68-69
|-9
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged -0.583 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.278
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.471
|-0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.243
|0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.035
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.470
|-0.583
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.2 yards ranks 183rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a -0.471 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Peterson has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 127th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.