Noah Goodwin betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Noah Goodwin will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open from April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Goodwin's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|71-71-69-73
|E
|12.100
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|66-66-72-68
|-16
|32.250
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|68-70-65-74
|-7
|7.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T63
|67-75-72-81
|+7
|4.200
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-72
|-6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
- Goodwin has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged -0.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.177
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.257
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.151
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.095
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.378
|-0.156
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.257 ranks 136th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.70% ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Goodwin sports a 0.151 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a -0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
- Goodwin ranks 111th on TOUR with an average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards this season.
- He has accumulated 56 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 147th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.