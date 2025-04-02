PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Noah Goodwin will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open from April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Goodwin at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Goodwin's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Goodwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4271-71-69-73E12.100
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1266-66-72-68-1632.250
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4968-70-65-74-77.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT6367-75-72-81+74.200
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC69-69-72-6--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--

    Goodwin's recent performances

    • Goodwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
    • Goodwin has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Goodwin has averaged -0.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.1770.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.257-0.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.1510.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.0950.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.378-0.156

    Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Goodwin's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.257 ranks 136th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.70% ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Goodwin sports a 0.151 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a -0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
    • Goodwin ranks 111th on TOUR with an average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards this season.
    • He has accumulated 56 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 147th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

