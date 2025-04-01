PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Padraig Harrington betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Padraig Harrington returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. His most recent appearance at this event was in 2024, where he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.

    Harrington's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-75+6
    2023T1068-73-68-71-8
    2021T6970-74-74-73+3
    2019T7172-71-73E

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Harrington's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Harrington's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 8-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Harrington's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-75+1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT2272-73-71-72+485.000
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-71+1--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 3, 2024Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 25, 2024Mexico Open at VidantaT5272-66-72-70-46.400

    Harrington's recent performances

    • Harrington's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 4-over.
    • Harrington has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.810 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harrington has averaged -1.974 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.002-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.006-0.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.597-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.076-0.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.681-1.974

    Harrington's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harrington has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.002 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harrington has sported a -1.006 mark.
    • Harrington's Greens in Regulation rate stands at 55.56% for the 2025 season.
    • On the greens, Harrington has delivered a -1.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round.
    • Harrington's average Driving Distance is 301.1 yards for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

