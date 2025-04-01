Padraig Harrington betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Padraig Harrington returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. His most recent appearance at this event was in 2024, where he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
Harrington's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2023
|T10
|68-73-68-71
|-8
|2021
|T69
|70-74-74-73
|+3
|2019
|T71
|72-71-73
|E
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Harrington's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Harrington's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 8-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Harrington's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T22
|72-73-71-72
|+4
|85.000
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 3, 2024
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|T52
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|6.400
Harrington's recent performances
- Harrington's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 4-over.
- Harrington has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.810 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harrington has averaged -1.974 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.002
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.006
|-0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.597
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.076
|-0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.681
|-1.974
Harrington's advanced stats and rankings
- Harrington has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.002 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harrington has sported a -1.006 mark.
- Harrington's Greens in Regulation rate stands at 55.56% for the 2025 season.
- On the greens, Harrington has delivered a -1.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round.
- Harrington's average Driving Distance is 301.1 yards for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.