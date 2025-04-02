PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Isaiah Salinda will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Salinda's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1169-66-66-67-1263.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6869-71-78-78+86.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4577-71-72-73+515.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3968-69-69-69-916.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld365-67-68-65-19190.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4268-75-75-73+311.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-68-74-7--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT3270-72-73-72+7--

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished third with a score of 19-under.
    • Salinda has an average of 0.609 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged 0.683 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6190.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.1310.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0830.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.278-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2930.683

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.619 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.131 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 24.90% of the time.
    • Salinda has accumulated 303 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 57th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

