Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Isaiah Salinda will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Salinda's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|63.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|69-71-78-78
|+8
|6.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|77-71-72-73
|+5
|15.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|16.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|3
|65-67-68-65
|-19
|190.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|68-75-75-73
|+3
|11.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-74
|-7
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T32
|70-72-73-72
|+7
|--
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished third with a score of 19-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.609 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged 0.683 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.619
|0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.131
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.083
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.278
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.293
|0.683
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.619 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.131 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 24.90% of the time.
- Salinda has accumulated 303 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 57th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
