Will Chandler betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Will Chandler will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 in the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This will be Chandler's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Chandler's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.
Chandler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|79-67
|+6
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|69
|72-72-70-75
|+5
|3.200
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|71-70-76-77
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T6
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|91.667
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|75-72-68
|-1
|--
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Chandler has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has averaged -1.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.052
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-0.976
|-0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.123
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.209
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.697
|-1.454
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.052 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler sports a -0.976 mark that ranks 180th on TOUR. He ranks 180th with a 59.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chandler has delivered a 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 182nd by breaking par 17.11% of the time.
- Chandler has accumulated 103 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 126th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
