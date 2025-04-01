PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Will Chandler betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Chandler betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Will Chandler will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 in the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This will be Chandler's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Chandler at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Chandler's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.

    Chandler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC79-67+6--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship6972-72-70-75+53.200
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6171-70-76-77+67.875
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-71+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT668-67-68-66-1591.667
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC75-72-68-1--

    Chandler's recent performances

    • Chandler has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Chandler has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has averaged -1.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.0520.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180-0.976-0.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.123-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.209-0.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.697-1.454

    Chandler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chandler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.052 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler sports a -0.976 mark that ranks 180th on TOUR. He ranks 180th with a 59.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chandler has delivered a 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 182nd by breaking par 17.11% of the time.
    • Chandler has accumulated 103 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 126th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW