Webb Simpson betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Webb Simpson returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Simpson finished tied for 45th with a score of 1-under par.
Simpson's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|73-67-75-72
|-1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Simpson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|66-70-66-67
|-11
|49.000
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T32
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 23, 2024
|Travelers Championship
|T48
|72-64-69-70
|-5
|12.536
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
- Simpson has an average of -0.531 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has averaged 0.048 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.007
|-0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.193
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.865
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.491
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.559
|0.048
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.193 this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation, Simpson has hit 65.97% this season.
- On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.25 Putts Per Round.
- Simpson's Driving Distance average stands at 312.4 yards this season.
- He has accumulated 49 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 154th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
