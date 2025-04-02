PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Webb Simpson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Webb Simpson returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Simpson finished tied for 45th with a score of 1-under par.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Valero Texas Open.

    Simpson's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4573-67-75-72-1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Simpson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1666-70-66-67-1149.000
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC74-74+6--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT3271-70-68-72-7--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 23, 2024Travelers ChampionshipT4872-64-69-70-512.536
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--

    Simpson's recent performances

    • Simpson has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
    • Simpson has an average of -0.531 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has averaged 0.048 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.007-0.531
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1930.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.8650.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.491-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.5590.048

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.193 this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation, Simpson has hit 65.97% this season.
    • On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.25 Putts Per Round.
    • Simpson's Driving Distance average stands at 312.4 yards this season.
    • He has accumulated 49 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 154th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW