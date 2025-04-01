PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Quade Cummins betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Quade Cummins betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Quade Cummins will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This will be his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Cummins at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Cummins' first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Cummins' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1669-70-67-67-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-70-67-70-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3269-68-68-69-1024.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3466-67-72-70-1318.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-70+3--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--

    Cummins' recent performances

    • Cummins has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Cummins has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cummins has averaged 0.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1470.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.3250.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.239-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4950.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.0780.345

    Cummins' advanced stats and rankings

    • Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.325 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 68.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
    • Cummins has accumulated 90 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 129th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

