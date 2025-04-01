Quade Cummins betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.325 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 68.29% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.