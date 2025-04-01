Quade Cummins betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Quade Cummins will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This will be his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Cummins' first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Cummins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-70-67-67
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T32
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|24.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|66-67-72-70
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Cummins has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has averaged 0.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.147
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.325
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.239
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.495
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.078
|0.345
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.325 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 68.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
- Cummins has accumulated 90 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 129th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
