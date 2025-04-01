PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen tees off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. Dahmen looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make an impact.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Valero Texas Open.

    Dahmen's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-77+7
    20217474-72-73-73+4
    2019T6970-73-67-80+2

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2019, when he finished tied for 69th at 2-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-66-67-66-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5476-66-74-75+311.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3268-66-68-72-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT668-69-65-65-1795.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT969-72-70-75-267.833
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC64-71-73-8--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT3573-68-70-64-7--

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged 0.865 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3470.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.4140.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.1310.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.001-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6310.865

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.347 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.414 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 68.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
    • Dahmen has accumulated 236 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

