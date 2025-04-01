Joel Dahmen betting profile: Valero Texas Open
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen tees off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. Dahmen looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make an impact.
Dahmen's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|2021
|74
|74-72-73-73
|+4
|2019
|T69
|70-73-67-80
|+2
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2019, when he finished tied for 69th at 2-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-66-67-66
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|76-66-74-75
|+3
|11.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T6
|68-69-65-65
|-17
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|69-72-70-75
|-2
|67.833
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|64-71-73
|-8
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T35
|73-68-70-64
|-7
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.865 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.347
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.414
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.131
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.001
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.631
|0.865
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.347 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.414 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 68.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
- Dahmen has accumulated 236 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
