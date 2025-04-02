Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Thriston Lawrence will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, taking place April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Lawrence's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Lawrence's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-70-68-73
|-10
|3.646
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|72-65-71-71
|-5
|4.900
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|4
|71-74-65-68
|-6
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
Lawrence's recent performances
- Lawrence has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 6-under.
- Lawrence has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence has averaged -1.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.221
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.768
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.290
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.818
|-0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-2.097
|-1.278
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
- Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.221 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.6 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence sports a -0.768 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.818 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 178th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.89, and he ranks 176th by breaking par 18.21% of the time.
- Lawrence has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 196th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.