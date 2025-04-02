PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Thriston Lawrence will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, taking place April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Lawrence at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Lawrence's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Lawrence's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-69+6--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5467-70-68-73-103.646
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5972-65-71-71-54.900
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-75+9--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-80+7--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC75-74+7--
    July 21, 2024The Open Championship471-74-65-68-6--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • Lawrence has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 6-under.
    • Lawrence has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lawrence has averaged -1.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.221-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.768-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.290-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.818-0.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-2.097-1.278

    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.221 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.6 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence sports a -0.768 mark that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.818 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 178th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.89, and he ranks 176th by breaking par 18.21% of the time.
    • Lawrence has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 196th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

