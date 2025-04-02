PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his tied for seventh finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Valero Texas Open.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T773-70-66-71-8
    2023T1570-72-68-71-7
    2022WD74-
    2021T3067-74-73-71-3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Matsuyama withdrew from the tournament in 2022 after the first round.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2273-72-74-69E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1374-72-68-70-495.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2570-70-65-70-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4870-69-71-71-713.050
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3268-75-70-76+120.688
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1667-69-67-66-1149.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The Sentry165-65-62-65-35700.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT4671-71-66-68-4--
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT970-70-68-67-16--

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished first with a score of 35-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.020-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.451-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.6640.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.216-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.3520.578

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama ranks 104th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.020, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Matsuyama sports a 0.451 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Matsuyama excels with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.664, ranking third on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama has a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
    • Matsuyama ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 949 points.
    • He ranks 26th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting 25.19% of his holes into birdies or better.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW