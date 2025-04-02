Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Hideki Matsuyama returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his tied for seventh finish in last year's tournament.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|2023
|T15
|70-72-68-71
|-7
|2022
|WD
|74
|-
|2021
|T30
|67-74-73-71
|-3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 8-under.
- Matsuyama withdrew from the tournament in 2022 after the first round.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|73-72-74-69
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|74-72-68-70
|-4
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|68-75-70-76
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|67-69-67-66
|-11
|49.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|1
|65-65-62-65
|-35
|700.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T46
|71-71-66-68
|-4
|--
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T9
|70-70-68-67
|-16
|--
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished first with a score of 35-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.020
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.451
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.664
|0.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.216
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.352
|0.578
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama ranks 104th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.020, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Matsuyama sports a 0.451 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Matsuyama excels with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.664, ranking third on TOUR.
- On the greens, Matsuyama has a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
- Matsuyama ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 949 points.
- He ranks 26th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting 25.19% of his holes into birdies or better.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
