Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Matsuyama ranks 104th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.020, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 97th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Matsuyama sports a 0.451 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Matsuyama excels with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.664, ranking third on TOUR.

On the greens, Matsuyama has a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.

Matsuyama ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 949 points.