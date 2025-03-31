Odds Outlook: Ludvig Åberg tops Valero Texas Open odds ahead of Masters Tournament
Written by Mike Glasscott
The Valero Texas Open provides the last-chance saloon for any player not already qualified for the first major championship of the season, the Masters Tournament. None of the top choices at FanDuel Sportsbook teed it up at the Texas Children's Houston Open, but TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) will present a fantastic challenge for the field of 150.
Already firmly entrenched as a contender for all four major championships, Ludvig Åberg (+1200) returns as the man to beat according to FanDuel oddsmakers. A winner at The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in February, the Swede sits sixth in the FedExCup standings and ranks No. 5 in the Official World Golf Rankings, the top-ranked player entered in San Antonio. Spending four years in Lubbock, Texas, while playing his college golf at Texas Tech, his familiarity with navigating the ball in the wind and traversing the Hill Country are added advantages to his fantastic talent. Making his third start here, he finished T14 in 2024 in his first Valero start as a pro.
The first 14 tournaments of the 2025 season produced champions from nine different countries. With a victory this week at the par-72, 7,438-yard layout, second-choice Tommy Fleetwood (+1400) would add his name to the list of international winners and add England to the register of countries. Yet to lift the trophy in 150 previous starts on TOUR, the Ryder Cup stalwart racked up five top-25 paydays in 2025, highlighted by T5 at The Genesis Invitational. Returning to San Antonio for the second time in two years, he signed for four rounds of par or better in 2024 and took home a check for T7 on debut while co-leading the field in bogey avoidance. Growing up on the coast of England near Southport, he is used to big breezes and grinding out scores in tough conditions.
Making his seventh start, Corey Conners (+1800) aims to join fellow countryman Nick Taylor in the 2025 winner’s circle for Team Canada. Conners won this event as a Monday qualifier in 2019, then won for the second time in 2023 and has never missed the cut here in six starts. Both career victories came on this track, which annually ranks in the upper third of most difficult courses played on TOUR. Any concerns about his recent form aren’t necessary; he rides into town on a streak of three straight top-eight paydays from the three hardest layouts in the Sunshine State. After cashing solo third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he posted T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship before securing T8 at the Valspar Championship.
Making his Valero debut, Patrick Cantlay (+2000) will attempt to generate momentum into the first major of the season. Trying to find the winner’s circle for the first time since the 2022 BMW Championship, Cantlay is known for his cool demeanor and full bag. The Californian has painted almost 73 percent of greens in regulation this season, third-best on TOUR. The narrow, angled greens of TPC San Antonio require precision and proper ball flight in blustery conditions, but the course does not require multiple reps to crack the code.
While Cantlay makes his debut, sharps will point out that Hideki Matsuyama (+2000) has entered for the fifth consecutive season. His first foray as a tune-up for the Masters, T30 in 2021, led to his first green jacket and only major championship victory. If his irons aren’t dialed in, the Japanese star will get plenty of opportunities to sharpen his excellent short game before Augusta National. After withdrawing after one round of the 2022 event, the last two editions paid off (T7 and T15). The champion of the season-opening event on Maui, The Sentry, his only blemish on his 2025 ledger from eight events is a 74-70 (MC) at THE PLAYERS three weeks ago.
Making his ninth start in Hill Country, Texan Jordan Spieth (+2200) is the most frequent visitor of the choices at the top of the board. The 2021 winner, one of five previous champions entered, also finished second in 2015 and shared 10th in 2024. The wrist injury that required surgery in late 2024 has kept him down the odds board for his previous six starts in 2025. Spieth turned heads with top-10 paychecks in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, but 59th at THE PLAYERS and T28 at the Valspar Championship in his last two starts suggest there’s work to be done.
At some point for U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley (+2500), his duties for team and country will take over his every waking moment. That time is NOT now! He is a perfect seven-for-seven in made cuts to start 2025, including five weekends of T20 or better with a pair of top-10 results. Managing TGL, Ryder Cup duties and sitting 22nd in scoring average is remarkable. Making his seventh start at TPC San Antonio, and first since picking up T8 in 2022, Bradley has shown that his penchant for producing tee-to-green is why he is among the top choices this week.
Akshay Bhatia (+2800) and Denny McCarthy (+3000) put on Sunday show for the ages in 2024. Bhatia needed extra holes to win for the second time on TOUR after McCarthy lit the back nine on fire with a course-record 28. His seven consecutive birdies to end regulation forced a playoff, but Bhatia kept his nerve in the playoff to win for the second time on TOUR. Both players matched Conners’ tournament scoring record of 20-under 268.
Bhatia, 22 at the time, is the tournament's youngest champion, and he's looking to become the first player in 15 events at TPC San Antonio to go back-to-back. McCarthy, still looking for that elusive first win on TOUR, is a perfect eight-from-eight this season and needed only 92 putts here last year, matching the PGA TOUR record.
Gary Woodland (+5500), who closed with 62 to tie the course record and finished one shot back in Houston, recently earned his best TOUR result since winning the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and is playing this week. Previous Valero winners, not mentioned above, include Charley Hoffman (+7000) and local legend Jimmy Walker (+75000).
Here's a look at some of the other notable odds for the rest of the field, via FanDuel:
- +3500: Si Woo Kim
- +4000: Keith Mitchell, Daniel Berger, Tony Finau
- +4500: Sam Burns, Tom Kim
- +5500: Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens, J.T. Poston
- +6000: Rico Hoey, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jacob Bridgeman, Jake Knapp, Maverick McNealy
- +6500: Harry Hall
- +7000: Ben Griffin, Kurt Kitayama, Andrew Novak
- +7500: Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler, Ryan Fox
- +8000: Patrick Rodgers, Alex Smalley, Chris Kirk, Justin Rose, Thorbjørn Olesen, Ryan Gerard
- +9000: Matt Kuchar, Niklas Norgaard, Beau Hossler, Seamus Power
