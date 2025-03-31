Odds Outlook: Ludvig Åberg tops Valero Texas Open odds ahead of Masters Tournament

The first 14 tournaments of the 2025 season produced champions from nine different countries. With a victory this week at the par-72, 7,438-yard layout, second-choice Tommy Fleetwood (+1400) would add his name to the list of international winners and add England to the register of countries. Yet to lift the trophy in 150 previous starts on TOUR, the Ryder Cup stalwart racked up five top-25 paydays in 2025, highlighted by T5 at The Genesis Invitational. Returning to San Antonio for the second time in two years, he signed for four rounds of par or better in 2024 and took home a check for T7 on debut while co-leading the field in bogey avoidance. Growing up on the coast of England near Southport, he is used to big breezes and grinding out scores in tough conditions.