Bronson Burgoon betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Bronson Burgoon returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. His performance at this event has been inconsistent in recent years, with his best finish coming in 2024.
Burgoon's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T58
|69-73-75-72
|+1
|2022
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|2021
|MC
|76-72
|+4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Burgoon's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Burgoon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-69
|-2
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|T58
|69-73-75-72
|+1
|4.400
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|March 24, 2024
|Valspar Championship
|T75
|70-71-79-74
|+10
|2.400
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 27, 2024
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T50
|67-72-75-72
|-2
|7.250
|Jan. 21, 2024
|The American Express
|T14
|66-69-64-67
|-22
|55.000
Burgoon's recent performances
- Burgoon has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 22-under.
- Burgoon has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burgoon has averaged -0.235 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burgoon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.619
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.476
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.206
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.471
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.821
|-0.235
Burgoon's advanced stats and rankings
- Burgoon has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.476 this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 61.11% for the 2025 season.
- In terms of Driving Distance, Burgoon is averaging 284.0 yards off the tee this season.
- On the greens, Burgoon has a Putts Per Round average of 28.40 in 2025.
- He has been breaking par 17.78 percent of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burgoon as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.