PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Bronson Burgoon betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bronson Burgoon betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Bronson Burgoon returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. His performance at this event has been inconsistent in recent years, with his best finish coming in 2024.

    Latest odds for Burgoon at the Valero Texas Open.

    Burgoon's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5869-73-75-72+1
    2022MC74-77+7
    2021MC76-72+4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Burgoon's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Burgoon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-74-69-2--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-76-3--
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenT5869-73-75-72+14.400
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-69+2--
    March 24, 2024Valspar ChampionshipT7570-71-79-74+102.400
    Feb. 25, 2024Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-69+1--
    Jan. 27, 2024Farmers Insurance OpenT5067-72-75-72-27.250
    Jan. 21, 2024The American ExpressT1466-69-64-67-2255.000

    Burgoon's recent performances

    • Burgoon has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 22-under.
    • Burgoon has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burgoon has averaged -0.235 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burgoon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.619-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.476-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.2060.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.471-0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.821-0.235

    Burgoon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Burgoon has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.476 this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 61.11% for the 2025 season.
    • In terms of Driving Distance, Burgoon is averaging 284.0 yards off the tee this season.
    • On the greens, Burgoon has a Putts Per Round average of 28.40 in 2025.
    • He has been breaking par 17.78 percent of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burgoon as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW