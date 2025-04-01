Bronson Burgoon betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Burgoon has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 22-under.

Burgoon has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.