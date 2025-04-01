Ben Kohles betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Ben Kohles returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Kohles will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes in the $9.5 million purse tournament.
Kohles' recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2022
|MC
|72-78
|+6
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 78th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|69-68-71-67
|-13
|12.133
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|70-68-70-65
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T21
|70-65-72-66
|-15
|36.625
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|65-69-74-66
|-6
|6.050
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles' best finish in his last ten appearances came at The American Express, where he tied for 21st with a score of 15-under.
- Kohles has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged -0.936 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.147
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.288
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.048
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.057
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.133
|-0.936
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.23%, ranking 37th on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Driving Distance, Kohles has averaged 291.0 yards, placing him 164th on TOUR.
- Kohles has accumulated 86 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 130th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kohles has averaged 28.73 Putts Per Round, ranking 84th on TOUR.
- Kohles has broken par on 22.86% of his holes this season, ranking 72nd in Par Breakers on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
