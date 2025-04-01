PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Ben Kohles of the United States follows his shot on the second hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Ben Kohles of the United States follows his shot on the second hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

    Ben Kohles returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Kohles will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes in the $9.5 million purse tournament.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Valero Texas Open.

    Kohles' recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7874-71-76-73+6
    2022MC72-78+6

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 78th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kohles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-68+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-76+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3469-68-71-67-1312.133
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-66-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2570-68-70-65-1131.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2170-65-72-66-1536.625
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5365-69-74-66-66.050
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-75+5--

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles' best finish in his last ten appearances came at The American Express, where he tied for 21st with a score of 15-under.
    • Kohles has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged -0.936 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.147-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.288-0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.0480.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.057-0.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.133-0.936

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.23%, ranking 37th on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Driving Distance, Kohles has averaged 291.0 yards, placing him 164th on TOUR.
    • Kohles has accumulated 86 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 130th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Kohles has averaged 28.73 Putts Per Round, ranking 84th on TOUR.
    • Kohles has broken par on 22.86% of his holes this season, ranking 72nd in Par Breakers on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW