Alex Smalley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Smalley has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 10th with a score of 14-under.

Smalley has an average of 0.765 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.