Alex Smalley betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Alex Smalley will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances at this event.
Smalley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|2022
|MC
|74-75
|+5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-67-72-76
|-5
|82.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|70-64-69-69
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T10
|69-65-64-72
|-14
|70.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|67-65-73-69
|-10
|40.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|11
|68-69-68-65
|-18
|70.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|68-64-69-68
|-11
|49.000
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 10th with a score of 14-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.765 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 1.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.580
|0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.004
|-0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.583
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.281
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.439
|1.133
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.580 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a -0.004 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley is delivering a 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Smalley has accumulated 355 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 49th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
