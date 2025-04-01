PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Smalley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Alex Smalley will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Valero Texas Open.

    Smalley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-75+5
    2023MC74-73+3
    2022MC74-75+5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-67-72-76-582.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1870-64-69-69-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1069-65-64-72-1470.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2167-65-73-69-1040.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American Express1168-69-68-65-1870.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1668-64-69-68-1149.000
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 10th with a score of 14-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.765 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 1.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5800.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.004-0.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.5830.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2810.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.4391.133

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.580 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a -0.004 mark that ranks 97th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley is delivering a 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Smalley has accumulated 355 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 49th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW