4H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

    Beau Hossler returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Hossler's best finish in this event came in 2022 when he tied for fourth at 10-under par.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Valero Texas Open.

    Hossler's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7874-71-75-74+6
    2023T4671-69-74-73-1
    2022T473-66-67-72-10
    2021T6974-72-73-72+3
    2019T3669-70-71-72-6

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 78th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 10-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-69-76-73+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5070-69-77-73+113.875
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-67-70-70-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3275-63-67-71-822.875
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6972-70-78-68E5.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1570-73-72-72-146.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1266-70-65-70-1756.833
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2076-63-67-68-14--

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged -0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.512-0.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.245-0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.4280.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2890.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Total98-0.039-0.248

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.512 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hossler sports a -0.245 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 62.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78.
    • Hossler has accumulated 169 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 88th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

