Beau Hossler betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Beau Hossler returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Hossler's best finish in this event came in 2022 when he tied for fourth at 10-under par.
Hossler's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2023
|T46
|71-69-74-73
|-1
|2022
|T4
|73-66-67-72
|-10
|2021
|T69
|74-72-73-72
|+3
|2019
|T36
|69-70-71-72
|-6
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 78th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 10-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-69-76-73
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|70-69-77-73
|+1
|13.875
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T32
|75-63-67-71
|-8
|22.875
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T69
|72-70-78-68
|E
|5.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|70-73-72-72
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T12
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|56.833
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T20
|76-63-67-68
|-14
|--
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
- Hossler has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged -0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.512
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.245
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.428
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.289
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.039
|-0.248
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.512 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hossler sports a -0.245 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 165th with a 62.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.78.
- Hossler has accumulated 169 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 88th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
