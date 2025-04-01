PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Akshay Bhatia returns to the Valero Texas Open as the defending champion, having captured the title in 2024 with an impressive 20-under par performance. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6, 2025 looking to defend his crown in the 2025 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Valero Texas Open.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024163-70-68-67-20
    2023T4673-71-75-68-1
    2021MC72-75+3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT367-66-75-70-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld966-66-70-67-1580.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT975-67-73-67-6151.667
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3266-70-69-71-822.875
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2269-69-72-68-1038.273
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3271-72-67-66-1627.250
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR Championship2670-69-71-71-5--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW Championship4572-68-76-77+5--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1269-68-66-68-9--

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 1.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0760.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3720.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.0620.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.6460.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Total201.0321.458

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sports a 0.372 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 70.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.646 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 26.92% of the time.
    • Bhatia currently ranks 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 645 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

