Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Akshay Bhatia returns to the Valero Texas Open as the defending champion, having captured the title in 2024 with an impressive 20-under par performance. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6, 2025 looking to defend his crown in the 2025 Valero Texas Open.
Bhatia's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-20
|2023
|T46
|73-71-75-68
|-1
|2021
|MC
|72-75
|+3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 20-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|67-66-75-70
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|9
|66-66-70-67
|-15
|80.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T9
|75-67-73-67
|-6
|151.667
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T32
|66-70-69-71
|-8
|22.875
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T32
|71-72-67-66
|-16
|27.250
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-69-71-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|45
|72-68-76-77
|+5
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|--
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Bhatia has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 1.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.076
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.372
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.062
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.646
|0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|1.032
|1.458
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sports a 0.372 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 70.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.646 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 26.92% of the time.
- Bhatia currently ranks 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 645 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
