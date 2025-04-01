Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Bhatia has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.