Anders Albertson betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Anders Albertson of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Anders Albertson returns to TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6, 2025. Albertson aims to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Albertson's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2019
|T77
|73-70-76
|+3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Albertson's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2019, he finished tied for 77th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Albertson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-79
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
Albertson's recent performances
- Albertson's best finish in his last 10 appearances came at The American Express, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-under.
- Albertson has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Albertson has averaged -0.630 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.421
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.251
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.308
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.017
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.155
|-0.630
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
- Albertson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.421 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Albertson is sporting a -0.251 mark this season. He has a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Albertson has delivered a -1.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.18, and he is breaking par 20.71% of the time.
- Albertson's average Driving Distance is 303.8 yards this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.