Brian Harman betting profile: Valero Texas Open

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Brian Harman of The United States plays his third shot on the 14th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Brian Harman returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Harman finished tied for 25th with a score of 4-under.
Harman's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|2019
|MC
|74-70
|E
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|73-74-73-72
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|65-68-69-72
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|76-71-70-68
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|69-66-70-70
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|71-72-69-70
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-73
|-4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|66-67-66-71
|-10
|35.833
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|58
|75-74-70-70
|-3
|9.000
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|70-70-69-64
|-9
|--
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 0.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.043
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.125
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.069
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.363
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.213
|0.163
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.125 ranks 83rd on TOUR this season. He ranks 21st with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman has posted a 0.069 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58.
- Harman ranks 32nd in Bogey Avoidance at 13.47% and 133rd in Par Breakers at 20.88%.
- He has accumulated 183 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 83rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
