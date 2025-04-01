PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Brian Harman of The United States plays his third shot on the 14th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Harman finished tied for 25th with a score of 4-under.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Valero Texas Open.

    Harman's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2571-73-72-68-4
    2019MC74-70E

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4073-74-73-72+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3265-68-69-72-1021.214
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1776-71-70-68-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2569-66-70-70-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5371-72-69-70-610.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-71-73-4--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2166-67-66-71-1035.833
    Jan. 5, 2025The Sentry5875-74-70-70-39.000
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT2570-70-69-64-9--

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 3-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged 0.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.043-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.1250.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.0690.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.363-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.2130.163

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.125 ranks 83rd on TOUR this season. He ranks 21st with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman has posted a 0.069 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58.
    • Harman ranks 32nd in Bogey Avoidance at 13.47% and 133rd in Par Breakers at 20.88%.
    • He has accumulated 183 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 83rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

