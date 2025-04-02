Victor Perez betting profile: Valero Texas Open
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Victor Perez of France hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Victor Perez returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Perez finished tied for 45th with a score of 1-under.
Perez's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Perez's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|66-69-70-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-70-73-69
|-3
|36.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T72
|67-69-72-76
|E
|2.750
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|18.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T33
|69-71-66-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T40
|69-70-67-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T33
|66-69-69-68
|-8
|21.100
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 10-under.
- Perez has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 0.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.274
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.290
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.094
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.052
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.522
|0.283
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez is sporting a 0.290 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez has delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Perez has accumulated 141 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 102nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
