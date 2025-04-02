Victor Perez betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Perez has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 10-under.

Perez has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.