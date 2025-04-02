PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Victor Perez of France hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)



    Victor Perez returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Perez finished tied for 45th with a score of 1-under.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Valero Texas Open.

    Perez's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4572-70-75-70-1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Perez's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Perez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1866-69-70-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2269-70-73-69-336.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1868-68-66-70-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT7267-69-72-76E2.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-71+3--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3469-69-68-69-1318.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT3369-71-66-67-7--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4069-70-67-71-3--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT3366-69-69-68-821.100

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 10-under.
    • Perez has an average of 0.276 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has averaged 0.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2740.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2900.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.094-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.052-0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5220.283

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez is sporting a 0.290 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez has delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
    • Perez has accumulated 141 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 102nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

