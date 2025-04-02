Chandler Phillips betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Chandler Phillips returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. His performance at this event has been mixed in recent years, with room for improvement in this year's tournament.
Phillips' recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|2023
|T64
|71-72-79-72
|+6
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|73-69-70-72
|E
|12.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|68-73-76-77
|+6
|7.875
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|66-69-68-72
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|69-70-69-71
|-5
|7.288
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|71-74-78-79
|+14
|3.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-73-65
|-8
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T11
|66-71-69-64
|-12
|--
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.214 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.218
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.008
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.158
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.365
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.732
|-0.214
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.008 (95th) this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation, Phillips has hit 62.01% of greens, ranking 171st on TOUR.
- His average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a -0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74.
- Phillips has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 140th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
