4H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Chandler Phillips returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. His performance at this event has been mixed in recent years, with room for improvement in this year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Valero Texas Open.

    Phillips' recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-76+3
    2023T6471-72-79-72+6

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3269-67-69-67-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4273-69-70-72E12.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6168-73-76-77+67.875
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3466-69-68-72-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4969-70-69-71-57.288
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance Open7071-74-78-79+143.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-73-65-8--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-73+5--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1166-71-69-64-12--

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged -0.214 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.218-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0080.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.1580.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.365-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.732-0.214

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.008 (95th) this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation, Phillips has hit 62.01% of greens, ranking 171st on TOUR.
    • His average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Phillips has delivered a -0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74.
    • Phillips has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 140th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

