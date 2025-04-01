PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Blaine Hale, Jr. returns to the Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Hale, Jr. at the Valero Texas Open.

    Hale, Jr.'s recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC83-69+8

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Hale, Jr.'s most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hale, Jr.'s recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-77+6--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6769-69-76-71+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4570-72-68-69-9--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC73-73+4--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT3770-71-70-71-6--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC71-70-1--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC70-67-7--

    Hale, Jr.'s recent performances

    • Hale, Jr. had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 6-under.
    • Hale, Jr. has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hale, Jr. has averaged -0.620 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hale, Jr.'s Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.620

    Hale, Jr.'s advanced stats and rankings

    • Hale, Jr. has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hale, Jr. has averaged -0.520 over his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Hale, Jr. has averaged -0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Hale, Jr. has delivered a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his last five starts.
    • Hale, Jr. has averaged -0.620 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hale, Jr. as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

