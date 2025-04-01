Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Blaine Hale, Jr. returns to the Valero Texas Open after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Hale, Jr.'s recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|83-69
|+8
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Hale, Jr.'s most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hale, Jr.'s recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|69-69-76-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T45
|70-72-68-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T37
|70-71-70-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
Hale, Jr.'s recent performances
- Hale, Jr. had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 6-under.
- Hale, Jr. has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hale, Jr. has averaged -0.620 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hale, Jr.'s Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.620
Hale, Jr.'s advanced stats and rankings
- Hale, Jr. has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hale, Jr. has averaged -0.520 over his last five starts.
- Around the green, Hale, Jr. has averaged -0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Hale, Jr. has delivered a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his last five starts.
- Hale, Jr. has averaged -0.620 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale, Jr. as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
