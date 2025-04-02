PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Martin Laird of Scotland plays a shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Martin Laird of Scotland plays a shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Martin Laird returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Laird will look to improve upon his T51 finish in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Laird at the Valero Texas Open.

    Laird's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5171-71-73-73E
    2023MC73-77+6
    2022T2970-73-69-70-6
    2021T3072-73-72-68-3
    2019T3674-68-68-72-6

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Laird's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting an even-par score.
    • Laird's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 29th at 6-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Laird's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6871-66-73-71-72.054
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-81+13--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1769-66-69-68-10--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3768-68-68-73-7--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4269-69-73-67-10--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4867-65-73-72-11--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT4766-73-72-73-4--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--

    Laird's recent performances

    • Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
    • Laird has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has averaged -0.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.149-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.009-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0080.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.362-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.513-0.165

    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.149 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird has sported a -1.009 mark.
    • Laird has a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
    • On the greens, Laird has delivered a -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 30.83.
    • Laird has accumulated 2 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 211th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW