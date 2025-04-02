Martin Laird betting profile: Valero Texas Open
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Martin Laird of Scotland plays a shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Martin Laird returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Laird will look to improve upon his T51 finish in last year's event.
Laird's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|2023
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|2022
|T29
|70-73-69-70
|-6
|2021
|T30
|72-73-72-68
|-3
|2019
|T36
|74-68-68-72
|-6
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Laird's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting an even-par score.
- Laird's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 29th at 6-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Laird's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T68
|71-66-73-71
|-7
|2.054
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T17
|69-66-69-68
|-10
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T37
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|69-69-73-67
|-10
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|67-65-73-72
|-11
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T47
|66-73-72-73
|-4
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
Laird's recent performances
- Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Laird has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has averaged -0.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-2.149
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.009
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.008
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.362
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.513
|-0.165
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.149 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird has sported a -1.009 mark.
- Laird has a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- On the greens, Laird has delivered a -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 30.83.
- Laird has accumulated 2 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 211th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
