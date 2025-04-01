Eric Cole betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Eric Cole returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Cole will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Cole's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2023
|T39
|71-67-75-72
|-3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 39th at 3-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|66-67-71-65
|-11
|53.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|74-69-69-67
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T50
|74-71-76-74
|+7
|12.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|66-69-73-70
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T68
|70-71-79-77
|+9
|3.300
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T68
|68-69-70-74
|-7
|3.300
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.309
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.084
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.179
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.156
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.371
|0.058
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole is sporting a -0.084 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 292 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
