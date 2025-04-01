PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Eric Cole returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Cole will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Valero Texas Open.

    Cole's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-74+4
    2023T3971-67-75-72-3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 39th at 3-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1566-67-71-65-1153.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1274-69-69-67-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT5074-71-76-74+712.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2266-69-73-70-1038.273
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT6870-71-79-77+93.300
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT6868-69-70-74-73.300

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged 0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.309-0.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.084-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.1790.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.1560.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.3710.058

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole is sporting a -0.084 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
    • Cole has accumulated 292 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 58th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

