5H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-65-69-70-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-70-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3967-67-73-68-916.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT7472-68-72-75+32.550
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-77+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC65-68-75-8--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT864-69-67-69-13--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipW/D67-4--

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1520.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.169-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.3650.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.499-0.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.881-0.225

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen's average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranks eighth on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, he ranks 30th with a 69.81% success rate.
    • Thorbjornsen has accumulated 32 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 164th in that category.
    • On the greens, he ranks 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65.
    • Thorbjornsen ranks 89th in Par Breakers, converting 22.46% of his opportunities.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
