Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.