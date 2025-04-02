Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|67-67-73-68
|-9
|16.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T74
|72-68-72-75
|+3
|2.550
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T8
|64-69-67-69
|-13
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|67
|-4
|--
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.449 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.152
|0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.169
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.365
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.499
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.881
|-0.225
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen's average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranks eighth on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, he ranks 30th with a 69.81% success rate.
- Thorbjornsen has accumulated 32 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 164th in that category.
- On the greens, he ranks 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65.
- Thorbjornsen ranks 89th in Par Breakers, converting 22.46% of his opportunities.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.