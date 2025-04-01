PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Rafael Campos returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, running April 3-6. Campos looks to improve on his previous performance at this event, where he missed the cut in 2024.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Valero Texas Open.

    Campos' recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-76+8
    2021T3472-74-68-72-2

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Campos' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Campos' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 34th at 2-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Campos' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7074-69-72-75+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-77+12--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC80-76+12--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3469-67-71-68-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-79+9--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-71-75-2--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
    • Campos has an average of -1.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -2.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-1.005-1.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.646-0.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green174-0.450-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1350.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-1.966-2.471

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.005 (178th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.646 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 177th with a 60.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos has delivered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66.
    • Campos has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 167th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

