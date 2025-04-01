Rafael Campos betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Rafael Campos returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, running April 3-6. Campos looks to improve on his previous performance at this event, where he missed the cut in 2024.
Campos' recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|2021
|T34
|72-74-68-72
|-2
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Campos' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 34th at 2-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|74-69-72-75
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+12
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|80-76
|+12
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|69-67-71-68
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-75
|-2
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
Campos' recent performances
- Campos' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
- Campos has an average of -1.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -2.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-1.005
|-1.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.646
|-0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|174
|-0.450
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.135
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-1.966
|-2.471
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.005 (178th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.646 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 177th with a 60.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66.
- Campos has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 167th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
